He Plans To Take Time Off Work To Play Video Games After Taking His Final Exam, But His Girlfriend Wants Him To Spend His Time Going Somewhere With Her Instead

Even people in a relationship need some alone time for themselves.

That doesn’t mean that the person is getting sick or tired of the other person. It could just be that they really need to rest and be by themselves.

This man, for instance, planned to take time off work for two days to read and play video games; however, his girlfriend keeps insisting that they make plans together,

Check out the full story below.

AITA for making plans to play video games and recharge and refusing to make any other plans? With my job, I’ve got a load of exams to get through over a few years. And I’m finally down to the last three in December. These are the toughest ones, and since I don’t get much study leave, I’m still working full-time while studying for them.

He already planned what he was going to do after his final exam.

I’ve booked a week off just before the exams to focus purely on studying. Then, knowing how drained and burnt out I’ll be afterward, I’ve booked an extra two days to properly unwind. There are a few video games I haven’t touched yet and some books I’ve been meaning to read. So I’d planned a couple of days just chilling in the flat, recharging without any other plans.

His girlfriend suggested that they do something together.

When I mentioned my plan to my girlfriend, she pointed out that I was using quite a bit of leave, and she suggested that I save those two days for us to do something together later. I told her I’ll really need those days to switch off and recover, and that I’ve got plenty of leave left over. She suggested that if I was going to take them, we could go out for a day or even have a nice meal and drinks together and she could take the time off, too.

He insisted that he will use this time to just relax and recharge.

I told her I’d be up for that another time, but for these days, I genuinely need to just relax. Gaming, reading, and not leaving the flat. I explained that I don’t want to plan anything else because I’ll need the downtime to recharge.

The same conversation just kept going and going.

She said I should be willing to compromise, and make a few plans with her. But I just repeated that I’ll need this time alone to decompress after the exams. She still thinks I’m being unreasonable and inflexible. Saying I shouldn’t be taking leave just to play video games and avoid making plans with her. AITA for taking a few days off work to play video games and refusing to make any other plans during that time?

If he has a lot of leave left over, then I don’t see the problem. Maybe he should take an extra day off to spend with his girlfriend after he’s done recharging.

Seriously, how hard is it to understand if someone wants to have some alone time?

