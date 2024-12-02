Airbnb Host Gave Him A Bad Review For Bringing A Pet, So He Contacted Customer Care And Complained About The Host Showing Up At The Property Unannounced

Sometimes communication can solve a lot of problem, but following the rules can solve even more problems and sometimes even help you get revenge!

This guy booked an Airbnb and forgot to communicate an important detail. Then the host showed up unannounced, and it completely backfired!

Check out how things got really bad!

Airbnb host left me an unfair review and it cost them hundreds I recently attended a friend’s wedding a few hours away from home and the gf and I decided to get an airbnb so she could bring her dog. We found a nice place that allowed pets, took off early from work and arrived Friday late afternoon.

Things got weird from here…

About 30 minutes later, the owner shows up to see how we’re doing while we have the dog on the porch. We make some small talk, and he mentions that we didn’t indicate we were bringing a dog. I felt bad, as it was an honest mistake, and I’d never lie to someone to get out of paying the pet fee. We tell him that and offer to pay the $25 fee on the spot. He refuses to take the money, and says that he loves dogs and eventually heads out.

They let it slide…

We don’t think too much else about it, but when we leave, we decide to give the place a much more thorough cleaning than was in the instructions. The dog didn’t chew any furniture or leave any other damage or mess, at least that we didn’t clean up. In our minds the trip was a success and the Airbnb was a great fit. I got the email from them to leave a review and I left a 5 star review and said the house and the owner were great.

UH OH…

But then I saw his review of me, and a private message where he blasted me for not telling him that I was bringing a dog, how dogs causes them so much more work, and how we shouldn’t leave dogs alone in the house. This didn’t sit well with me at all, since I thought we had handled this person to person when he came by on the first day.

This was not expected!

I was, and still am happy to pay for the pet fee, and there was no indication anywhere on the posting that we couldn’t leave the dog alone for a few hours while we were at a wedding, nor did he say that while we chatted and told him we were here for a wedding. For him to post that on my Airbnb profile felt like a cheap shot. I responded to him that in the chat and said as much, and while Airbnb couldn’t do anything about the review since it didn’t violate any of their policies, my gf did point out that hosts aren’t supposed to show up to the property unannounced.

He knew he had to do something!

I had no idea and figured this was his property and he is allowed to show up, at least to check in with the guests. Normally I wouldn’t care, especially since it was a very cordial interaction, but since he took a cheap shot with my review, I decided to do the same. I reached out to Airbnb support to tell them about his unannounced visit, and they forwarded it to their security team. I answered a few questions about the interaction, and they spoke to him.

The host got fined!

A week or so later they let me know that he was in violation of their policy, and they refunded me 2/3 days of the stay, which came out to about $200. All because of a bad review.

Wow! That was some clever thinking! This guy’s girlfriend really had a good idea for revenge!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user had no idea there is a policy like that!

This person thinks these hosted rooms have become more expensive than hotels.

This user doesn’t want to clean up on vacations.

This person shares their creepy experience while staying at someone else’s property.

This user shares their family’s experience at an airbnb house.

The owner should’ve known better than to stop by the property.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.