An Entitled Neighbor Threatens Legal Action Over Air Conditioner Runoff, Leaving This Tenant Anxious And Frustrated

Some neighbor disputes are minor annoyances, while others spiral into full-blown arguments over the pettiest of issues.

So, what would you do if a neighbor accused you of something beyond your control and then threatened you with legal action?

Would you defend yourself?

Or would you try to cut off contact with the person entirely?

In the following story, a tenant finds themselves in this very dilemma.

Here’s how it went down.

Neighbor threatening legal action. Our entitled neighbor is complaining that our air conditioner runoff flows onto their patio. We live in a unit above them, and the runoff for the unit above us is parallel to ours. The runoff lands in the garden and is no different from any other unit in the complex.

Here’s where the real issue lies.

When I explained that we were just tenants and the previous occupier of their unit never had an issue, they threatened legal action. How do I ensure they cease further contact with me directly? I have schizophrenia, and strangers coming around unannounced has a negative impact on my mental state. I’m concerned this is going to become a series of petty complaints.

