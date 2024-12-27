Annoying Landlord Took Way Too Long Repainting This Renter’s House, So The Next Day The Renter Played A Horrible Song On Repeat For 8 Hours Straight

How petty can petty revenge be?

This guy’s landlord didn’t give him the necessary details for his house renovations. He ended up causing a mess and taking longer than he should’ve.

The renter found a way to get payback!

Find out what he did next to make sure he wouldn’t suffer alone!

Landlord tried to strongarm me into letting him into the home. Did not go well. A few years ago we were in a small 2.5 bedroom apartment. The landlord basically never talked to us, we paid on time and kept everything neat and tidy.

The landlord wanted to make some changes.

Well one day his Lordship decides he wants to sell the place. That’s no problem. He wants to give the place a bit of a paint. Also not a problem. He told us he would be sanding the walls of the staircase (the main area of the house was upstairs, downstairs had a bedroom, office and garage attached), and that would be that. Fine, no problem, off you go.

They didn’t know the landlord wanted all these changes…

But instead of stopping at the top of the stairs he decided to carry on one of the walls that led into my sons room. Had we known he wanted to do this, we would have done what was necessary. But we didn’t know, and so every inch of my sons room, his clothes, carpets, bed, toys, the lot, were covered in a very fine dust from sanding the painted drywall. It took hours of wiping down and vacuuming to get it back, and he had to sleep elsewhere for two nights after his breathing and skin suffered.

Things got worse!

I mentioned this to the property manager (who was an absolute delight to work with) and she said he would advise him that we would need more details about what work he wanted to do. This seemed fine. He then wanted to come back and do some painting. Again, that’s not a problem it’s value to the house and looks better etc. However he told us he would be there for 4 hours. 8 hours later he decided that was enough for the day and called it. That night he messaged me saying he wanted to come back and do more painting the next day. I said that didn’t work for us, wasn’t enough notice, didn’t allow us peace of living etc.

UH OH…

He then tried to claim that in our contract (the tenacy contract he called it) it stated that we must allow him to complete projects in a timely fashion, and if I were to decline him entry then the cost of the rest of the project and it’s completion would lie with me and be my responsibility. Heh. So I sent his texts (it’s always nice when people lie to you in writing) off to lovely property manager again, who called me and said not to worry she would sort it out. About a week goes by and I get a text, asking very nicely if I would allow them access in a few days to complete the work. No problem!

She knew she had to do something about it…

His Lordship and a pal arrived to carry on painting and were there for ANOTHER 8 hours. However this time, I don’t think they took any pleasure in it. My PC is next to my PS5, so on my PC I put on ‘Tiptoe Through the Tulips’ on repeat for the full 8 hours. Max volume. I just popped my headphones into my controller and gamed all day long. After 8 hours his Lordship comes up the stairs and ‘into’ the lounge (it’s open planned) and said, with great strain and weariness of a man worn down, that they had finally finished.

Cherry on top!

Without breaking eye contact with my screen I said ‘K, bye’ and he just hovered for a second before shakily walking out. As soon as I heard the front door close I turned the music off. No doubt it was for you big boy. Don’t lie to people, especially those who can ya know read a contract.

YIKES! That must have been rough! Even a good song is horrible when you have to hear it over and over again.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one!

This user thinks this song is very annoying!

This user can’t imagine 8 hours of that annoying music.

That’s right! This user knows this incident is traumatic enough!

This user thinks it’s a good song to jam to!

This user thinks playing other songs on repeat would have been more fun.

If only the landlord had provided accurate details about what the renovation entailed!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.