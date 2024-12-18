December 18, 2024 at 4:47 pm

Audi Owner Talked About A Problem With Her Car’s Trunk That Cost Her A Whole Lot Of Money. – ‘This is why I say press the button.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mirakozhanay

Never mess with another person’s car…

An Audi owner named Mirako learned that lesson the hard way and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about how a mistake ended up costing her a lot of money.

Source: TikTok

Mirako showed viewers the broken trunk on her Audi and said, “This is why I say ‘press the button’. This is why.”

The caption to her video said that someone closed the trunk of her car manually instead of pushing the button and it caused $1,800 worth of damage.

Source: TikTok

She wrote, “$1,800 worth of damage when you could’ve just pressed the button.”

Yikes! That’s an expensive mistake!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@mirakozhanay

$1800 worth of damage when you couldve just pressed the button !!! 😭😩🥹 #turo #audi #carproblems #rant #carissues #costly #sendhelp #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Mirako Zhánay 🦋

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Source: TikTok

She wasn’t too happy about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter