Audi Owner Talked About A Problem With Her Car’s Trunk That Cost Her A Whole Lot Of Money. – ‘This is why I say press the button.’

Never mess with another person’s car…

An Audi owner named Mirako learned that lesson the hard way and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about how a mistake ended up costing her a lot of money.

Mirako showed viewers the broken trunk on her Audi and said, “This is why I say ‘press the button’. This is why.”

The caption to her video said that someone closed the trunk of her car manually instead of pushing the button and it caused $1,800 worth of damage.

She wrote, “$1,800 worth of damage when you could’ve just pressed the button.”

Yikes! That’s an expensive mistake!

Check out the video.

She wasn’t too happy about this…

