Avon Lady Knocked On The Door And Left A Catalog, But The Homeowner Was Furious And Threw It In The Mud

Would you be mad if someone knocked on your door to leave a flyer or catalog that you didn’t even want?

While to many people that may not seem like a big deal, in today’s story, the home owner thinks it’s a really big deal.

The knocking causes their dog to go crazy and start barking.

The most recent incident involved the Avon lady, and he kind of lost his cool.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for being angry at an Avon lady? So I live in area that has a high volume of cold callers/canvassers knocking on doors and junk mail being posted. I find this very rude and annoying and plus my dog starts barking like crazy every time this happens. So I bought a sign to put on my letterbox (right next to the door knocker) that clearly says ‘NO COLD CALLERS OR JUNK MAIL’….. So I was relaxing at home last Saturday when I heard the letterbox bang (my dog started going crazy again). I went to investigate and noticed it was a leaflet that said ‘Avon will be posting a catalogue at this address next week’

I opened the door and saw a woman with a satchel full of said leaflets, so I said “Why did you just post that? Can’t you read?” whilst pointing to the sign. So she said in a rather smug and smarmy tone “I didn’t see the sign, and they don’t apply to Avon anyway, we can post wherever we want thanks” So I said “Clearly I don’t want anything from Avon if I’ve gone to the trouble of putting this sign there” so I then handed her the leaflet back and said “Do not post anymore junk mail here in future as you have set my dog off” So she snatched the leaflet and said “Whatever” as she sulked off.

So fast forward a week later to today, and I’m sat here relaxing again, and again there’s a bang at the letter box, and again my dog starts barking like crazy. So I go to the door and unbelievably there’s an Avon catalogue laying on the floor, so I opened the door and it’s the same women again. I said “What the hell are you doing?? I told you last week about this!!” And she said “And I told you that Avon can post wherever we want, signs don’t apply to us thank you very much”

So at this point I threw the catalogue into a bunch of mud next to her and said “Take your junk and don’t ever come back here again ok?” So she said “What’s your problem? I’m just trying to make a living like everyone else…..and if that catalogue is damaged, you’ll be paying for it!!” before picking the catalogue up and storming off. AITA in this situation?

