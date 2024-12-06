Taylor Swift Fan Said Her Concert Tickets Were Stolen Out of Her Ticketmaster Account. – ‘This is insane.’

There are a lot of folks out there who aren’t crazy about Ticketmaster and if you’re one of them, this story isn’t going to make you happy.

A TikTokker named Chelsea posted a video and talked to viewers about something that had her majorly upset: she said that her Taylor Swift concert tickets were stolen from her Ticketmaster account.

Chelsea said that she bought tickets to a Taylor Swift concert over a year ago and that as the event date approached, she started getting emails saying that her tickets had been transferred to two people named Kenyon and Kane.

She logged into her Ticketmaster account and saw that her tickets had indeed been transferred to someone else without her approval. She got in touch with the company and said that the Ticketmaster worker she dealt with said he would enter a claim with the fraud department, but didn’t give her an idea of how long it would take to resolve the issue.

Chelsea said, “As you can imagine we were extremely upset. We couldn’t even believe that this was real.”

At the time she filmed her video, Chelsea still didn’t have her tickets back.

She said, “Ticketmaster has absolutely zero security on their website or their app. Literally none. By not protecting our tickets, not only is Ticketmaster allowing this to happen, they’re encouraging people to steal our tickets.”

She said this is also happening to other Ticketmaster customers and added, “This is insane. People spend their hard-earned money on these tickets and [Ticketmaster is] literally allowing people to steal our money from us.”

