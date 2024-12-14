Bully Relied On Her Good Reputation To Shield Her From Consequences, So When The Student She Tormented Exposed Her Many Secrets, Her “Good Girl” Facade Came Crumbling Down

Reputation is everything in small, tight-knit communities.

One student’s cruel bully also happened to be the popular “model student” – or so everyone else believed.

After some careful social media reconnaissance, one student finally gathered enough dirt on her bully to make her pay for her years of torment!

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Exposing my elementary/middle school bully to her parents. My family switched towns after my father got a promotion at his job before I started 2nd grade. I was a very small and quiet kid, which made me prone to bullying. A few days after I moved to a school near my new house, this kid (whom we will call Amy for the sake of her and her family’s privacy) and her friends started picking on me for being vulnerable.

The student tried to get help from the adults, but Amy’s good reputation shielded her from any real punishment.

I tried reporting her to the teacher and principal, but since her mother was a teacher at said school and had a good relationship with the rest of the staff, no one did anything about it. The bullying kept going on until we reached middle school, after I became friends with some people from the grade above mine (this detail will be relevant to the story later), so she would only pick on me during class (when I was alone).

Without her friends to protect her, Amy’s bullying intensified.

After my dear friends finished 8th grade and switched schools (we didn’t have grades 9-12 in this school), the situation got much worse. She would report me to teachers and the principal, accusing me of things she had done. Since she was the popular and friendly kid, people usually backed her story. She would try to pick fights with me and then claim I had assaulted her, would verbally insult me during class, and sometimes would even follow me back home while yelling some hurtful things. I was done with her but unfortunately couldn’t do anything about it.

So finally, the student switched schools and finally got a little relief.

After I switched schools, I instantly fit in with some random kids in my new class and was finally happy to go to school. I was extremely relieved to finally get rid of her. I was later informed by one of my older friends from my former school (let’s call her Maria) that Amy now studies in the same school as her and did not remember her from the old school at all. Lovely! Maria had become friendly with Amy and her new friends and had exchanged numbers, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts with them.

The student soon finds the perfect opportunity to exact her revenge.

After some time, they kind of lost touch but would still say “hello” to each other occasionally. Meanwhile, Maria and I started gathering evidence on her.

They ended up finding much more than they initially bargained for.

After a while, we discovered she had been dating a girl from her grade and would post pictures of them kissing, doing drugs, drinking, and skipping class together. Let me remind you all that my city (and most of my country too) is very conservative. Her family went to the same church as mine (both our families are devout Catholics).

Finally, her “good girl” facade would come crumbling down.

I knew that exposing this type of information would ruin her reputation at church as the “exemplary Christian girl who is incapable of doing any wrong.” When we had enough evidence on her (roughly the middle of the school year), Maria messaged her parents on Facebook pretending to be a concerned friend of Amy’s and then proceeded to send every single piece of proof.

Amy’s parents assured them they would make Amy suffer the consequences.

They thanked her and said their daughter would face the consequences of her acts. I have no idea what exactly happened to her afterward.

My parents said she had moved with her uncle in the countryside but never mentioned the reason, and Maria says her friends haven’t heard from her either. I feel slightly bad for her. But after years of being bullied by her, I’m glad she got what she deserved.

It’s much harder to hide things in the age of social media!

What did Reddit think?

Too often, the bully’s parents take their side.

While it wasn’t necessarily wrong to tattle on her bully, she should have been more selective with her evidence, according to this user.

As far as this user is concerned, the bully got exactly what she deserved.

Maybe make sure you don’t have any skeletons in your closet before you set off to make someone else’s life miserable!

Amy may have gotten away with her cruel behavior for a while, but there’s only so far you can run from the truth!

