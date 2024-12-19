December 19, 2024 at 10:47 am

Car Owner Said A Dealership Worker Wanted $500 For Getting A Decal Removed From Her Vehicle

by Matthew Gilligan

Say whaaaaaat?!?!

A woman named Amini posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a strange experience she had at a dealership after she bought a new car.

Amini said, “Tell me why I’m at the dealership and I asked them to take off the decal, and the guy was like, ‘That can cost up to $500.’”

In a comment, Amini wrote, “I got in the service line and asked them to do it and they were like ‘ok,’ no questions asked…weird.”

She added, “Not sure why the guy was telling me 500!!!”

That’s sketchy…

Check out the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And one TikTokker has an idea…

Well, this sounds ridiculous!

