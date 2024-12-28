Car Owner Said A Ford Dealership Held A Person’s Car For Six Months. – ‘It’s been sitting there, and they’re not fixing it right.’

Well, this is unusual…

A TikTokker named Katie posted a video on the social media platform and talked about the strange experience she had with a Ford dealership in Ohio.

Katie said she was helping out a woman whose car had been held at a dealership for six months and she told viewers, “It’s covered under warranty. But it’s been sitting there, and they’re not fixing it right. Every time they say, ‘Oh, we fixed it.’ No, it’s not fixed.”

She continued, “They try to say, ‘You know what? We can’t get it fixed. Maybe you should just buy a new car.”

Katie said a worker at the dealership offered the woman $6,000 for the car and Katie told her, “You’re not going to give them one more dollar of your money. And you’re gonna call Ford and get a claim number. It is under warranty [from the] manufacturer. Therefore, the manufacturer has to back it.”

Katie told viewers that they can reach out to car manufacturers directly if they think something fishy is going on with repairs.

She said, “You need to pay attention. And you need to know you can call the manufacturer and say, ‘Hey, this dealer is not treating me right there. Something needs to happen.'”

