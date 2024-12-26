Cat’s Fur Was Really Matted, So The Vet Decided To Give It A Haircut That Made Everyone Laugh. Now The Cat Isn’t About To Take That Humiliation Lying Down.

Don’t laugh at a cat. They can tell.

If you don’t believe me, you will when you finish reading this story!

The cat obviously feels embarrassed and angry that everyone is laughing at it, so the cat gets revenge and keeps getting revenge!

Let’s dive into all the details…

Story from my mom and her cat. So to preface this story comes second hand from my deceased mom as I was not born yet when this occurred. So back it the late 70s/early 80s my parents were building a condo development on a somewhat rural island in the PNW. My dad was the developer and my mom would help out with random handyman tasks. They had cats, one was a long-furred cat that liked to roam.

The cat really didn’t want to leave.

It got used to the island while they stayed there and when they had to move it would not come out of the woods. They drove back multiple times to coax it back so they could take it with them where they moved. Finally it emerged from the woods, with completely matted fur and having lost pounds.

Mom laughed so hard when she saw the cat!

My mother collected the cat and of course took her to the vet to get checked up. Because of all the sap in her fur, the vet decided to give her a lion cut for grooming. Full fur around the face, toes and the end of the tail, everything else was shaved bare. The vet brought the cat out and my mom burst out laughing, how can you not. According to her she couldn’t stop laughing the whole way home.

Now the neighbors are laughing at the cat!

Don’t ask me why but once the cat was in the car, my mom let her out of the carrier. They made it all the way home, the cat liked to chill on the dashboard while she was driving. They pull in and the neighbors can see the cat from their deck overlooking the driveway and start laughing which sets my mom off again.

The cat got revenge!

This cat stands up on the dashboard, looks at my mom then peed into the cars dashboard air vents. My mom said the cat never forgave her and peed/pooped in only her shoes until it passed.

That poor cat didn’t like being laughed at!

What great revenge!

