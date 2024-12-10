December 10, 2024 at 4:48 am

Circle K Customer Got Grossed Out At The State Of The Gas Station’s Soda Machine

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t think I’ll be indulging in sodas from Circle K anytime soon…

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how the Circle K location she popped into for a drink wasn’t quite up to snuff…

The woman was going to get a fountain soda…but then got hit right in the nose with a terrible odor.

She said, “I was wondering why it smelled so bad over here. I was going to get a soda.”

The trays below the soda machine appeared to be covered and mold.

The woman said, “What the ****? That is disgusting. And it stinks so bad over here. So bad.”

This is NASTY.

Check out the video.

@morganandtrey

That is mold right??? #fyp #foryou #viralvideo #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Mommiimkxspam

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared some inside info.

This is GROSS.

