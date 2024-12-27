Cop Pulled His Grandpa Over And Asked For Papers, So Gramps Gave The Cop A Toilet Paper Roll

Great jokes can come out of literally interpreting what someone has asked for. It can even put an entitled person in their place.

Papers My Grandpa was a very smart man and lived in a Central America location during the time of this scene. Meaning, drugs and crime is common and the language is Spanish. He worked as a farmer and maintenance man and would regularly take his old beat up truck and tests its transport capabilities.

He had a talent for comedy, too.

On one particularly bad day, my grandpa was pulled over for some sketchy rigging of cargo. When the cop comes to the truck, the first work from this man came out with the most horrible attitude and with impressions of extremely poor conditions groaning up in his accent:”PAPERS!” Then just looks away and leans on the truck. My grandpa then, with the most serious looks on his face I had ever seen (he was hard to bother), grabs a roll of toilet paper out of the back seat and sticks it out the window.

His joke didn’t end there.

The cop of course has the most visibly annoyed face and then says “WHAT?!” My grandpa replies, “Oh get on with it, there’s a bush over there.” Fortunately, other than being mad, the cop can’t do anything to my grandpa, and my grandpa drove away with no consequences. My mother saw the whole thing and repeated to me.

