Costco Shopper Said That It Wasn’t Easy To Get A Pumpkin Pie From The Store Around Thanksgiving

Getting certain food items around the holidays can be tough because they’re in such high demand.

And one of those things is a coveted pumpkin pie from Costco.

A TikTokker named Ruth took to the social media platform to share the experience she had trying to track one of those babies down.

Ruth told viewers, “I’m in Costco waiting in line for a pumpkin pie. I heard they gave out 100 numbers.”

She added, “I got 71. We’ll see.”

Ruth showed viewers a long line in the store and said, “It’s a little crazy, but here I am.”

The video ended with the TikTokker proudly saying, “I got it!”

Score!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer spoke up.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And one person had a lot to say.

People and their pies…I tell ya…

