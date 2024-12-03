Couple Agrees On Designated Driver Plan, But A Last-Minute Change Of Mind Sparks A Heated Argument
Not everyone sticks to plans once they’re made, especially when drinks are involved.
So, what would you do if you and your partner made an agreement about who would drive home, but they suddenly changed their mind after you’d already started drinking?
Would you give in and stay sober?
Or would you hold them to their word?
In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and wonders if he was wrong for refusing to step up as the designated driver.
Here’s what happened.
AITA for refusing to be the designated driver when we went out?
My girlfriend and I were going on a double date over the weekend. The plan was to go bowling and then to a cocktail bar.
When we go to events where there will be alcohol involved, we will either get a taxi so we can both drink, or we will decide who is going to drive home and be the designated driver, and the other one will drive to the event.
Before the event, I asked my girlfriend if she wanted me to be the designated driver or get a taxi, but she said no and that she was fine being the designated driver.
I drove us to the event and ordered a pint when we got there.
The girlfriend changed her mind, but it was too late.
When I ordered it, my girlfriend asked me if I minded only having one and being the designated driver.
I pointed out I’d already asked if she wanted me to be it, and she said no, so I’m going to have a drink now that we’re out.
She said she’s changed her mind, but I just said it’s too late. She said it was unfair, but I just reminded her I’d offered her multiple options where she’d be able to drink, and she chose to say no to them and chose to agree to be the designated driver.
She said I was starting an argument over something small, but I just said she was the one starting an argument and trying to go back on the agreement.
She said I was ruining the date.
AITA?
Talk about changing your mind at the last minute.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this issue.
As this person points out, the girlfriend is in the wrong.
This is spot on.
She does seem a bit manipulative.
Here’s a little sarcasm.
A deal is a deal.
If she was unsure about wanting to drink, she should’ve just told him upfront.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.