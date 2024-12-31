Couple Finds Out That Their Friend Has Been Bad-Mouthing Them Behind Their Backs, So Now They Don’t Want To Invite Her To Their Wedding

Putting together the guest list is one of the most difficult things about wedding planning.

Maybe you’ve got lots of friends but can’t afford to invite all of them.

Perhaps you wanted a small wedding, but your partner has a massive family, and you have to decide who to cut.

Or maybe, like the girl in this story, you don’t want to invite someone who has been really mean – but to not invite her would have all sorts of repercussions.

Read on to find out exactly why she ended up in such a tricky situation.

AITA for refusing to invite my fiancé’s childhood friend? I am 24, and recently got engaged to my fiancé, Matt (23). We are in the process of planning our wedding. When the topic of the guest list came up, I told him I would not be okay with inviting his friend Melissa (24). To give some back story, Melissa’s family and my fiancé’s family have been super close since they were toddlers. And although I might sound like an insecure girlfriend right now, I’d like to think I have a valid reason to dislike her.

This is about to get juicy!

To give some backstory, I met Matt and Melissa when we were teenagers working at a summer job. I became very close to the both of them and eventually started falling for Matt. Melissa was aware of this, as we would always discuss it and she would say how cute she thought it would be if we worked out. Melissa eventually moved away for college and Matt and I became official shortly after she left. Whenever we would post on social media she would be quick to comment and like everything, and whenever she was back in town we would have dinners with both of their families and she would always say how happy she is for us.

Yikes! Let’s see how this changed things between them.

Recently though, I discovered from several credible sources that she has been saying things about me. “Matt could do better, she’s ugly, they won’t last, I bet she’s cheating” (she said this because I went on a ski trip with my girlfriends).

When I told my fiancé all of this, he cut her off but did not confront her. He said it was for the sake of their parents and siblings to not cause any drama. I was hurt that he didn’t stand up for me but I also chose to respect his wishes and keep it away from everyone else. But for my wedding, I think I have an excuse to be a little selfish since it is half about me. Why would I invite someone who secretly spites our relationship?

Read on to find out how the wider family reacted to her decision.

When his mom found out about all of this, she didn’t outwardly say she wanted me to change my mind but she did try and persuade me by saying “be the bigger person and show them that her words mean nothing to you.” She does have a point that Melissa’s absence will be noticed by many and will raise questions. I don’t want drama and I don’t want gossip but at the same time it hurts my morals to invite someone just to please others. AITA?

It’s understandable that the mom might want to keep the peace, but why would this woman want Melissa at her wedding?

She’d just be hyper-aware of Melissa’s presence, and what she might be saying to others throughout the day.

Let’s see what folks over on Reddit thought about this.

No one should have to face guilt-tripping or backstabbing on their wedding day.

