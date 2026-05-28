Adult Daughter Questions Whether to Cut Off Father After He Threatens Ex-Wife and Children

Some kids have a really, really tough life. While a lot of kids complain about things like having to do their homework, take a bath and go to bed at a certain time, other kids are struggling with their mental health and dealing with very real and very scary situations in their home life.

In this story, one teenage girl explains how awful, and I mean truly awful her dad has been ever since her parents got divorced. After hearing the things he has said and done, I’m surprised he’s allowed to see his kids at all. He is definitely not fit to be a parent and might even be a danger to them if he’s not all talk.

This teen has struggling with her mental health and her schoolwork, but she’s also wondering if she’s overreacting to the entire situation. I don’t think she is. Keep reading for all the details.

AIO for wanting to cut off my dad for being obsessed with my mom? My parents have never been on good terms, and lately the problems have gotten way worse, and btw if I cut him off and refuse to visit him that means my sisters also won’t visit him because my mom doesn’t trust him with them without me, and my 12 y/o sister also doesn’t like him. It started in the late September, on a random day my dad had come to my mother’s apartment and I basically came home to find him in the living room trying to force himself onto my mom. They have been divorced since 2 or 3 years and my dad has his own apartment in the building next to my mother’s (btw I’m 14F so I live with my mom). So he was trying to kiss my mom and she seemed uncomfortable so when I saw that I asked my dad to go home. He was just back from his trip to our home country so I didn’t even know he’d be back and my youngest sister (4F) was also there so I’m scared it’ll affect her seeing our mom like that.

Now, we learn about another time her dad stopped by.

Then another day, I think it was also late September, he came to our apartment again, to “talk” with our mom, he just wanted to try and argue with her about getting back together for the kids, aka us and us is me and my 2 sisters. But my mom didn’t want to because they’ve always had fights, verbally usually, and it used to happen very often in their marriage and I used to have a lot of nightmares about them fighting. And once again I came home to see my dad screaming at my mom trying to get back and he eventually left after I asked him a lot of times to.

How does her dad keep getting inside their apartment? They need to stop answering the door or get a better lock or something.

It happened again in October on my b-day, my dad said “he wanted to come congratulate me” but until I was home he was arguing with my mom to get back together as he had entered our apartment without my mom wanting to. He eventually left after my mom threatened to call the police. A few days later he forced himself inside our apartment once again to talk to my mom and this time me and my younger sisters were home. I told my sisters to get inside a room and told my 12 y/o sister to distract my youngest as my dad began screaming at my mom and cursing and calling her names since he believed she had cheated on him during their marriage and even during the time where he was helping us flee Syria during the war and since he found keys to another apartment in her bag and stuff.

The police got involved.

So I was standing in between them so he wouldn’t get to my mom and he snatched my mom’s phone to look through it and stuff. So after about an hour he stepped outside the apartment door and “fell unconscious” on the floor, so I called the police out of panic so they could send an ambulance and my 12 y/o sister checked if he was breathing. The police told us to close the door in case he was faking it and I was the one who closed the door. So after all that happened we (as the kids) didn’t see him for a week or two and he got a restraining order. He couldn’t enter the apartment building we live in.

Her dad really sounds awful.

After those 2 weeks whenever we’d see him (every week) he’d talk about how I chose my mom over him since I was standing between them that day and he told me “you closed the door on your own father” and stuff like that. He hadn’t expected that since he used to always talk to me about his hate for women and would tell me in detail how he’d brutally hurt my mom. Not like I’d respond but I’d just have to listen since he has a habit of putting words in peoples mouth, like you could be saying “could you please stop talking like that about my mom” and he’d say, “oh so you’ve chosen for your mom, so all this time of me taking care of you and your sisters doesn’t matter but a few words against ur mom does”. Btw he’d been talking to me about those things ever since they’ve divorced.

She has stopped doing a lot of things that used to be important to her.

My grades have also been dropping since the beginning of this school year and this is where I think I’ve been overreacting. This is my third year doing pre-uni education including Greek and Latin and since October I’ve basically stopped studying, stopped doing homework even though this is one of the most important years to select a subject profile. And I also quit taekwondo, used to go twice a week, and quit hanging out with friends. I’ve also been having daily dizziness and feeling nauseous but I’ve probably been overreacting.

It just keeps getting worse and worse.

Also I forgot to tell but my dad tried to rvn my mom over once and still stalks her frequently. And I’ve blocked him and all family members on my dads side since he’s also forced himself inside our apartment in January and march. And I’ve been struggling with my mental health since a year but it’d be harsh to say it’s because of the stuff that’s been happening between them.

I feel so bad for OP and her sisters having to listen to this.

When me and my sisters had to visit once on the first day of Ramadan, so my dad was hungry and moody and he began talking about hurting my mom and because we were gonna visit Syria in the upcoming vacation. We did not. Our flight got cancelled. He was basically saying, how about I make you guys my angels and have you three go to heaven along with your mom, so basically saying he wanted to end me and my sisters too.

Can someone alert CPS about this guy?

So I began writing on my wrist “I should’ve jumped when I could” as in yeah, I’m stupid and I know that. And he grabbed my wrist and forced me to wash it off and said “How about I do that for you instead and make it easier” if you get what I mean. And btw I also stopped going to school for about 5 weeks now though we’ve had a break for the last two weeks. But idk though, am I overreacting cause I do have a psychiatrist now and have been to two sessions and have talked about my story to school so they know but I feel like I’m being dramatic and I feel like I’d be ungrateful for cutting him off.

How is he even allowed to talk to his daughters? She needs to tell a teacher or someone at school what he has threatened so that they hopefully call CPS. It’s not safe for her, her mom or her sisters to be around him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person calls the dad a monster, and I don’t disagree.

Here’s a good suggestion.

This person offer some advice.

This person realizes he’s awful without reading the whole story.

They need to move as far away from him as possible and put a deadbolt on the door.

I feel so very sorry for this mom and these sisters. It’s very easy to see why the parents are divorced, but I wish they lived further away from their dad. I don’t understand how he kept getting into their apartment. They would hopefully know better than to answer the door when he’s outside.

They are not safe around him. He sounds crazy and demented. Being around him is obviously hurting OP’s mental health. She deserves to grow up in a healthy home environment where she can focus on her schoolwork and hang out with her friends.

None of them are safe around him.