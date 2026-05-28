Neighbor Who Shrugged Off Complaints About His Sidewalk-Blocking Trailer Left Stunned After Pedestrian Calls the Police and HOA

Some neighbors treat shared public space like a personal extension of their property, and eventually, someone always notices.

A pedestrian who had been forced into the street daily to get around his neighbor’s work trailer finally said something when he spotted the neighbor’s wife outside one afternoon.

She shrugged it off like the sidewalk blockage was someone else’s problem, which turned out to be exactly the wrong response.

He gave it two weeks, pulled out a camera, documented everything, and sent the photos straight to the police and the HOA with the relevant bylaw citations attached. What followed was the kind of slow-burn, paperwork-driven satisfaction that doesn’t make headlines but absolutely deserves to.

Keep reading for the full story.

Don’t block the sidewalk A neighbor consistently parked his truck and work trailer in his driveway and completely blocked the public sidewalk. As a pedestrian, it was always annoying to be forced to walk into the street to avoid the trailer.

So the pedestrian decided to confront the issue head-on.

One day, I saw the neighbor’s wife in the front yard and I complained that blocking the public sidewalk was an inconvenience for pedestrians. She shrugged me off. I waited a couple weeks to see if they responded, but nope.

That’s when he decided he was done playing nice.

I took a photo of the offending sidewalk blockage each day for a week and sent a letter to the enforcement division of the police department. I also sent a letter to the HOA with the photos and cited the HOA bylaws which prohibited trailers being stored visible from the street.

Finally, the neighbor got their comeuppance.

It took a couple weeks, but police ticketed them. The trailer blocked the sidewalk less and seemed to be parked on the street more.

What a satisfying ending.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This HOA seems to be a bit more lax than others.

If the neighbor is going to block the sidewalk, they deserve to have their lawn walked on.

Accessible sidewalks matter more than some selfish people think they do.

A shrug is a funny response to a legitimate complaint about a public sidewalk — especially when the HOA bylaws are sitting right there, fully cited and ready to go.

This pedestrian didn’t need a confrontation, didn’t need a second conversation, and didn’t need anything other than a camera and an envelope.

He gave the situation two weeks to correct itself, watched it not correct itself, and then let the paperwork do the talking.

Never mess with a person who knows how to do their homework.