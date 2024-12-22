Couple Plans To Give Struggling Neighbor A Car, But His Hesitation Leads Them To Change Their Minds

It’s not unusual to want to help someone who is struggling, especially when life keeps throwing challenges their way.

But what would you do if your generous gesture was met with hesitation? Would you press forward? Or would you decide to keep your offer under wraps?

In today’s story, a couple faces this very dilemma after their plan to surprise a neighbor doesn’t go as expected.

Here’s what happened…

AITA for not telling the neighbor we were going to give him my car? The cast is Me, DH (dear husband), and NN (next-door neighbor) My next-door neighbor has been having a hard time for the past few years. His wife became disabled. He lost his job for a while, just started a new job, had to have major surgery, ect. A couple of weeks ago, he told my husband that his car had been stolen and asked about a car I had parked in my backyard. 2 years ago, DH bought me a new car, and the car in question has just been sitting. It runs well, and we just had not gotten around to selling it, so we kept it as a spare.

The husband cleaned up the car and went to speak with the neighbor.

DH asked me if we could just give it to him, and I agreed. DH spent 2 hours cleaning it up and installing a new battery. He put the key in his pocket and was going to surprise the neighbor by handing the keys to him. When DH asked NN if he was still interested, NN said he had researched the model and said the transmissions can be expensive if it goes out. So, NN did not want it. DH said OK. But he was a bit deflated.

The neighbor lost his chance to get the car.

The next day, NN asked DH if he had come up with a price for the car. And DH told him we were just going to keep it. We never told NN we were planning on giving the car to him for free? (DH checked, and the car is valued at around $5000.) AITA?

Wow. It’s one thing to not want to buy a vehicle with known issues, but it’s another if it’s given to you.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about their decision to stay quiet.

Here’s someone who’s given away cars before.

The neighbor didn’t have all the necessary information.

Exactly! Knowing it was free could’ve changed his mind.

They definitely could’ve just told him.

They should’ve thought this through better.

