A Couple Secretly Eloped And Didn’t Post Anything On Social Media. Now They’re Facing Backlash From Their Family After The Photos Finally Go Public.

People have differing views about weddings.

Some think they’re about family, while others think they’re about the couple.

So, what would you do if you chose a private ceremony only for your family to discover it later and unleash a storm of criticism?

In today’s story, this very thing happened to one newlywed couple.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my family know I got married? In February my boyfriend proposed. In May of the same year, we had a courthouse wedding (only us and the judge were involved) and then left for our honeymoon, where we decided to have an affirmation of vows ceremony. Besides the priest, photographer, and ourselves, no one else was there. We had our wedding/honeymoon trip and had a blast. Because we were busy having the time of our lives, we didn’t post anything on social media. (we typically don’t post anything until well after the fact).

Here’s where everything went south.

For reasons I won’t get into here, neither I nor my husband are close to either of our families. They knew we were engaged but didn’t know about the wedding. After we got back our photographer posted pics of our wedding and tagged us. That’s how our family found out we had gotten married. Then our phones started blowing up. Some are congratulating us, but most are upset that they weren’t invited or at least notified that it was happening. There was a lot of backlash when we said our relationship is none of their business. AITA?

Some people don’t like big weddings, and that’s fine, so the family needs to let it go and just be happy for the couple.

