Her Cousin Keeps Bringing Up How Much She Misses Her Ex, So She Finally Calls Her Out In Front Of Everybody At A Family Dinner

Breakups

Breakups are hard enough without a family member keeping your ex’s memory alive.

In today’s story, one woman found herself confronting her cousin, who seems more attached to her ex than she ever was.

What should’ve been a peaceful family dinner quickly turned into a debate over boundaries and loyalty.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for calling out my cousin for constantly bringing up my ex at family gatherings? I (27F) recently had an awkward confrontation with my cousin, Sarah (30F), over her constant habit of bringing up my ex, Matt, at family events. For context, I dated Matt for four years, and we broke up over a year ago. While it was an amicable split, I’ve moved on, but it feels like Sarah hasn’t. Every time we’re around family, she finds a way to mention Matt, how much she “misses him,” or how “no one else will measure up.” This weekend, during a family dinner, she did it again, this time saying she “couldn’t believe” I hadn’t tried to work things out with him.

Sounds like Sarah should date Matt herself and leave OP out of their fan club meetings.

I got frustrated and, maybe a bit too loudly, told her to stop bringing him up and that her comments were hurtful, as I’ve already moved on. I even said something like, “If you liked him so much, why didn’t you date him?” Sarah got visibly upset and called me “sensitive” in front of everyone, saying she was only joking and missed having Matt around because he was “like family.” My aunt later told me I embarrassed Sarah and that I should’ve spoken to her privately, especially since she “didn’t mean anything by it.” Now, I’m wondering if I took it too far. AITA for calling her out publicly?

It is weird that Sarah keeps bringing up Matt.

Let’s see how Redditors respond to this situation…

This person said Sarah was super inconsiderate.

This person thinks Sarah probably liked him.

And this person said the respect is just not there for Sarah.

Who knew breakups could haunt you—and your family dinners—a year later!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.