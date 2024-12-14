Coworker Calls Him A Snob After He Refuses To Let Them Test Drive His Wife’s Brand-New Mercedes

There’s something about new cars that sparks curiosity and, sometimes, jealousy.

So, what would you do if a co-worker demanded to test drive a car that wasn’t even yours?

Would you let them take the wheel?

Or would you politely decline?

In the following story, a man faces unexpected backlash for keeping his wife’s car off-limits.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

AITA for not letting my co-worker test drive my wife’s new car? Me (31M) and my wife (30F) decided that we might try to start a family of our own after landing stable jobs and buying our first house together. During this, I asked my wife if she could get her license (she never bothered as she lived in Boston before meeting and marrying me) as I couldn’t ferry our family everywhere and try to get to work. So, I got my wife a old beater and gave her some driving lessons along with a driving instructor and she passed! She was happy driving the car I got her, but I thought I should treat her. (Up until now, I drove a 2011 Civic as a family; neither of us has ever had a new car.) So, I put together some of my savings and bought her a brand-new Mercedes A220, which she loved!

About a month after getting the Mercedes, my car (the civic) decided to give up the ghost.

His car had problems, so he drove his wife’s car to work.

When I took it to the repair shop, they said it had various issues, including wiring issues, causing it to stop supplying power to the engine randomly. My wife told me to take her car to work that day, so I did. As I parked in the lot, a co-worker (let’s call him X) came up to me from his car. He started asking about the car, the price, and where my Honda went. When I started telling him what happened to my car, he cut me off midway through and asked if he could test the car. At which point I told him it was my wife’s and that I would like to keep it pristine for her. He gave me a bit of a look and stormed into the office block. As I walked up, I got a few weird looks, and when I sat down next to my work buddy, he said that X told everyone in the office that I was an AH and that I had changed into a “snob” after getting a new car. AITA?

