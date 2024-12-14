Customer Refuses To Finish Paying A Construction Crew For Their Work, So They Rip Out Everything They Installed

Trying to get away without paying your bills is not cool, but that’s exactly what happens in today’s story.

A construction crew works so hard that they even finish the home renovation job early, but when they find out the customer isn’t going to pay, they get revenge.

See how the story plays out…

Want to go on Vacation and not pay us for the work? Won’t be home for a few days after informing us? Sure. My grandpa is on my “Do not ever mess with” list. In any way. Short list: Taught Shotokan overseas in Korea One of the highest ranked black belts outside of Japan. I have seen security footage of some of his bar fights. Its legit. Was a personal bodyguard during the 70’s for some Governors in our state Worked construction for decades: one of two Master Carpenters in my state – which leads to this story

OP helps out his Gramp a lot.

During summers, I would work with Gramp doing a lot of his manual monkey labor: Shingles up to the roof, mix concrete, sand floors, keep everything tidy, etc. He’d been screwed over the years as many general and subcontractors are, and as the years went by his contracts for work go more and more specific: IE payments on a certain schedule, new/unexpected cost and how they’re dealt with, etc. One particular job started out pretty normal: He’s hired to build a new deck with a new patio/driveway patio for this guy, lets call him PoopBrain. New construction, newer house, easy job. Gramps had even done work for him in the past, no problems.

Here’s an overview of the job and the pay structure…

Deck is to be partly covered, 10×50 on the front of the house, 4ft up with concrete stairs. Brand new door. Brand new picture window (4×8). Driveway is to be stained, freshly poured between the new deck and garage grandpa built a few years ago. Guy was even going on vacation for a few weeks, we can get the job done in those 3 weeks if we bust it. Guy pays 50% of the estimated cost up front, and was to pay the remaining 50% over the agreed time. Now, this first payment covered all material for the original estimate, and paid us basically minimum wage for the hours we’d put in. The next few installments would cover the subcontractor for pouring the driveway, and the remaining hourly wages.

Poopbrain didn’t pay when he should’ve.

Weekend 1 passed: No agreed payment. Hmm… guys on vacation, maybe he forgot to setup auto-pay. Whatever. Send him pictures on AOL email. The original concrete stairs had been removed, new door was in place. Deck was framed out. But we didnt hear from Poopbrain

Still no payment, but the work continues.

Weekend 2 passed: Shoot, no pay yet but work needs to be done. Concrete guys are here for the new slab and stairs: Lets get it done so we can move onto new jobs. Subcontractor is a long time family friend and distant relative (Call him Timmy), does us a favor and pours/stains on an IOU. Send more pictures on AOL. No response from Poopbrain.

They STILL hadn’t been paid, and the work is done

Week 3. We’ve finished our work two days early. Subcontractor has finished their work. It looks amazing, up there on a nice hill. But… we havent been paid for this work. Gramp finally gets PoopBrain on the phone:

Here’s how the conversation went…

Gramp: Hey Poopbrain, hows was vacation? (blahblahblah skip forward 3-5 min: Gramps is a talker, and lived in the vacation state for a few years) Great, glad you had a great time while I was busted it here. Holy hell its been hot. What did you think of the work? Poopbrain: “Oh it looks great! we’ll be home later day after tomorrow. We’re having a get together with XYZ” Gramp: Well glad you’re going to enjoy it. Oh hey, seems like your bank didnt pay us on the schedule agreement. Poopbrain: “So?”

Poopbrain never planned to pay!

Gramp: Excuse me? Poopbrain: “So what? I not paying you the rest of the money. Works done. Tough luck you old jerk” Gramp: I understand. Click. Gramp: Well OP, lets get to work. Oh, and get Timmy on the phone…

It was time to undo all of their hard work.

Poopbrain had that large garage Gramp had built years ago, and the guy let us use to store equipment while they were out. First, the brand new door was removed and placed in the garage. Then, each piece of the brand new deck was removed, and placed into the garage. Sadly, the post were 36in deep but hey, a 4×4 truck pulled those out of the ground nice and good after a bit of shoveling. Those were also placed into the garage. Window was also removed from the frame, and placed on top of this pile. Deconstruction is MUCH faster than construction afterall.

The revenge continued…

Timmy was rather unhappy as well about not getting paid, but hey… We found out that the new stairs we poured moved well enough across the new driveway/patio. And, some bleach took care of the stain we put onto the patio. Sadly it had a few chips in it from all the ruckus, and someone made the time to take a diamond saw and cut all the way through the seams. Sadly it’ll now settle at an un-even rate.

They didn’t take anything Poopbrain paid for.

But, all the material Poopbrain paid for: He got to keep. We even went into the garage in the evening and made sure his front door was locked. You know, for security. Even the few tools we needed for the job which Poopbrain paid for, stayed in the garage

Poopbrain was furious when he got home!

Fast forward two days: Poopbrain comes home and throws a tantrum. It had stormed, and his AC had been running non-stop with the increase of draft into the front of the house. Of course he threatens Gramps with a lawsuit and the police, which just makes Gramp laugh: A close relative was the Assistant Chief of Police in our small town, unbeknownst to Poopbrain. We did everything we were contractually obligated and paid to do: All the equipment, all the materials were in Poopbrain’s possession. That is, after all, what he paid us for. Poopbrain blustered a lot.

Poopbrain had to hire someone from out of town.

Fast forward a bit. No one in the local union will deal with the guy. Gramps and Timmy are both pretty well respected and do a lot of great work around town. Someone from out of town ends up ‘fixing’ the issues, and does a bad job of it. Darn.

The nerve of that guy to try to get away with not paying what he owed and even admitting that he was never planning to pay for it! I’m so glad Gramps got revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This was long-lasting revenge!

This person also loved the revenge!

Here’s another approach Gramps could’ve taken…

This reader has a good guess about where the money went.

Another reader loves Gramps.

Hopefully that guy learned to pay his bills!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.