‘Cut it a little too close this time!’ – Tesla Owner Is Embarrassed When They Had To Get Their Vehicle Towed To A Charging Station

by Matthew Gilligan

Not, this is not a joke…

A TikTokker named Caro posted a video on the social media platform that showed a Tesla vehicle being towed to a charging station.

Ouch!

The text overlay on Caro’s video reads, “Nothing more embarrassing than pulling up to a Tesla charger in a tow truck.”

The video’s caption reads, “Cut it a little too close this time!”

Here’s the video.

@carodd

Cut it a little too close this time! #tesla #fyp

♬ Riding Low N Slow – South Bay Visions

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one individual didn’t hold back.

Not a good look, Tesla…

