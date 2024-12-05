‘Cut it a little too close this time!’ – Tesla Owner Is Embarrassed When They Had To Get Their Vehicle Towed To A Charging Station
by Matthew Gilligan
Not, this is not a joke…
A TikTokker named Caro posted a video on the social media platform that showed a Tesla vehicle being towed to a charging station.
Ouch!
The text overlay on Caro’s video reads, “Nothing more embarrassing than pulling up to a Tesla charger in a tow truck.”
The video’s caption reads, “Cut it a little too close this time!”
Here’s the video.
@carodd
Cut it a little too close this time! #tesla #fyp
Not a good look, Tesla…
