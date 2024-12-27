Dad Doesn’t Agree That His Daughter’s Boyfriend Should Be Part Of Their Gift List, But His Wife Insists It’s A Normal Practice

In your Christmas gift list, are the boyfriends and girlfriends of your adult children part of the gift-giving tradition?

This man finds it odd that the boyfriend of his daughter has given a wishlist that they need to buy.

He asked his friends if this was normal, and everybody said no.

But his wife insisted that they buy him a gift, and that he’s the AH if he doesn’t comply.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not buying my daughter’s bf a present? My daughter (19) has been dating a boy for two years. My kids also recently started using an app to list their wishlist. My wife asked if I had seen my daughter’s boyfriend’s list as “we need to buy him something.”

He asked his friends if it was normal to include his daughter’s BF in the gift-giving tradition.

Maybe it’s just me, but growing up, my parents didn’t give two craps about who I was dating. Much less, have any intention of adding them to a present list. I asked a few friends and everyone was a resounding NO about this practice. My wife insists this is very normal, and is calling me the AH for not want to comply.

As for him, he doesn’t agree that the BF should be part of their gift list.

In my opinion, a bf/gf relationship is typically a temporary one. And as such, doesn’t warrant adding the person to the gift list. Now, if some reason they ended getting married, well that then changes the equation. But until then.. I’m a nope on this tradition being imposed on me.

