Dad Invites Son To Go On Vacations With His Stepdaughter Who is Terminally Ill, But He And His Sister Never Go With Them

How would you build a relationship with your dad’s stepdaughter from his new marriage?

What if this young girl were terminally ill? Would you go out of your way to make an effort?

This young man shares that his dad’s new wife has a daughter who has a rare chronic blood disease.

His dad wants him and his sister to create a relationship with her before she passes, but they seem to be uninterested in going with them on mini-vacations.

Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not joining my dad and his wife on mini-vacations for my sick stepsister? I (17M) live primarily with my mom. And I see my dad one weekend a month because he’s lived 4 hours from us since I was 9 and my sister (20f) was 12.

Meet his dad’s new family.

Last year, my dad got married again. His wife has a 7-year-old daughter (she might be 6) with this rare chronic blood issue that has affected her heart. It could be terminal if she doesn’t get the right transplants, and she’s a rare blood type. They struggle to get the match for, I think, bone marrow.

This young man isn’t too invested in his dad’s life.

But she’s also waiting for a heart transplant. I don’t know all the details. I’m not that invested in my dad’s life or the stuff going on with his new family.

His dad’s stepdaughter somehow bonds with him when he’s with them.

I am with them one weekend a month, and I try not to let my disinterest hurt the kid. This means she has bonded with me even though it’s totally one-side. And I think it’s because her life has revolved a lot around her health and hospitals. And she doesn’t have a big family or friends because she rarely is healthy enough to go to school.

His dad invites him and his sister to go on vacations with them.

With all that said, they take her on mini-vacations when she can and when they can afford to. My dad wanted me and my sister to join in as often as we can, so his stepdaughter can have family around her, just in case. Like in case she doesn’t survive.

But they never go.

I know she wants me there. My sister has never met her, so I’m not sure she cares about her. But my dad does and his wife really cares. She surprised me but she cares. They invited me like 9 times already, and I never go. I never want to.

Now, they’re angry at them because it could have been the final moment for the little girl

After the last one, his stepdaughter ended up in the hospital and was so sick. They were angry that it could have been it, and my sister and I weren’t there and didn’t make it extra special for her. They asked if I wouldn’t feel awful if she’d died, and I didn’t get to say goodbye. That I didn’t make her final moments special. AITA?

That’s hard since it’s so sad for the step-sister, but the step-brother shouldn’t feel forced to go on a vacation.

You can’t force a relationship where there isn’t one.

