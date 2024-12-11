Deceitful Landlord Tried To Extort Money From Former Tenant, So They Tenant Turned Him In In For All His Violations

Some landlords think they can get away with harassing their tenants and accusing them of things they didn’t do in order to get them to pay more money.

Greasy Landlord gets his I needed a place to stay and did not have much of a choice in the matter. The price and location were right, so I had to rent from this slumlord. The landlord is a self proclaimed “Handy Man”. He drove a gutted out van filled with cheeseburger wrappers and junk.

He acted less than interested in any of my problems as a tenant. I went through 3 used fridges, hundreds in groceries, lost a bunch of clothing and furniture when the house flooded twice in one week. There was a faint but constant smell of natural gas, and the furnace only worked when you lit the pilot light. And half a tree landed on the roof during a storm (but was never removed).

As for me, I am Minnesotan (tend to be too nice at times). I always pay my rent on time. And take care of all of the utilities and general upkeep (mowed, shoveled snow, cleaned the lawn, etc etc) of the property during my tenancy. Overall, a good tenant.

I finally had enough and I had decided to move out of this slum. I had lost thousands in my own money to use on the upkeep of the property. I had found a new place and had told my landlord the news when I handed him a check for a month and a half and told him that I would be moving out in a set number of days. We agreed and it seemed to go quite well.

This was when all of the crap really started running downhill. He showed up in my apartment one day, unannounced, and was looking for something. To this day, I don’t know what, but I confronted him. And he ran out of my apartment like he had been just caught snooping in a woman’s panty drawer.

Then when I was at work, he started leaving me this really creepy messages saying I didn’t pay him rent and that I have been destroying the property. I brushed it off, took a few days off of work, and moved out of my place after I called my new landlord explaining my dilemma. My new landlord agreed to let me move in early free of charge. AWESOME.

I moved out and got a couple of friends to help me DEEP clean the place. We cleaned the place, and it’s spotless. After we finished, I got this weird feeling, so I took pictures. Tons and tons of pictures of every room. Feeling content, we packed up the rest, locked the doors, and left. We had a good night, and I bought pizza and beer for my friends that came out to help.

A couple days went by, and Slumlord Larry called and asked where I went. I explained that I really wanted to move and that I worked out a situation with my new landlord that would allow me to move in early. He started shouting at me on the phone, going off about how I still owe him money and I couldn’t terminate my lease. There was no such thing, by the way. Just a verbal agreement and the exchange of money. I had enough of his business, and I hung up.

A month went by, I heard nothing from the Slumlord. Then, all of a sudden, I got a certified letter from him in the mail along with some pictures. How in the hell did he get my new address, I thought to myself. I opened the letter, and the dude was going to try and sue me, stating that I damaged his property (with supposed pictorial evidence). And, apparently, for the neat sum of $5,000 dollars, it would all go away and we would not need to take it to court.

I said screw this, and I called up my parents to get the number for their lawyer. I explained everything to him, and told him about the pictures I saved. I asked my lawyer if there was anything that I could do about this. I was steaming and I wanted blood!

My lawyer laughed it off, and told me to go check and see if the property was listed under a rental property in the city that I lived in. The next day, I went down to the government center and I found out that the Slumlord does not have it listed as anything other than residential. I turned him in, and I also found out that the property cannot be rented. And a permit for someone to even come look at the property to make sure it was up to code was $5,000.

Jubilant would not even begin to describe my mood at this time. I was “White Guy” celebrating at the lobby. I called my lawyer as I was leaving the government center, and told him the good news. As I was leaving town, I decided to drive past my place and see if anyone is living there.

As I passed, I couldn’t believe my freaking eyeballs. I see the Slumlord and a buddy of his “Toothless Dave” outside the house destroying the siding. I also see that they had messed up every exterior part of the house to try and pin their misdeeds on me. Months go by, I hear nothing and my lawyer hears nothing (despite multiple tries to contact Slumlord). At this point, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of joy as I stuck it to that loser.

