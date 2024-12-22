Dental Hygienist Demands A Patient Close Their Mouth, So The Patient Finally Complied Even Though The Hygienist’s Finger Was In The Way

It’s not every day you experience drama at a routine dental appointment, but sometimes things take an unexpected turn.

So, what would you do if the person working on your teeth gave you conflicting instructions, leaving you caught between confusion and frustration? Would you push back? Or would you follow their orders, even if it didn’t seem like a great idea?

In the following story, one patient finds themselves in this exact predicament.

Here’s what happened…

I bit my dental hygienist So this morning, I went to my dentist’s office to have a root planning, which is where a dentist numbs your mouth and a dental hygienist cleans under your gums. At some point, the dental hygienist asked me to close my mouth, and I closed my mouth halfway. She got annoyed and told me again to close my mouth. I closed it almost all the way. She gasped and barked at me, “Close it!”

There was a good reason he didn’t close his mouth all the way.

The reason why I didn’t close it all the way was because she was holding my bottom lip with a mirror on a stick, and her pinky was between my teeth. But I thought to myself, ok, if you insist on yelling at me to close my mouth, I will. So I closed my mouth and bit her pinky; she then yelled and shook her hand in pain.

Eek! Well, she asked for it!

