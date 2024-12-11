Doctor Shared Why He Doesn’t Touch Paper Receipts That Come Out Of Self-Checkout Registers

Now we can’t touch receipts?!?!

According to a doctor named Paul, it’s true…

And he took to TikTok to explain why.

Dr. Paul told viewers, “This is why you don’t want to touch the receipts on thermal paper.”

He used his t-shirt to grab the receipt paper from the self-checkout register and said, “These thermal paper receipts contain BPA and BPS. So these are endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can actually be absorbed through your skin.”

Paul continued, “So just touching one at a grocery store every once in a while isn’t the end of the world. But, I would like to avoid as many endocrine disruptors in my life, thank you, as I can.”

He added, “So I either don’t get the receipt, or I’m just gonna use my handy dandy wool shirt here. To put the receipt in the trash, and not touch it.”

The doctor told viewers, “So if you are touching a lot of receipts in your daily life, don’t touch the thermal paper receipts, and you will decrease your exposure to BPA and BPS. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can be messing up your hormones. Don’t touch them.”

Take a look at the video.

