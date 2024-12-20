Dollar Tree Customer Was Happy That She Found Quality Beauty Product Duplicates At The Store. – ‘Give me the $1.25 Sephora.’

You don’t always have to pay top dollar to get the good stuff!

Or at least something close to it…

A woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she found some quality dupe beauty products at a Dollar Tree store.

The text overlay to Rachel’s video reads, “DOLLAR TREE IS MY SEPHORA.”

Rachel roamed throughout the store in her video and showed viewers some of the deals she found on the shelves.

The dupes were cheap, but they definitely look like they could get the job done.

The caption to Rachel’s video reads, “Give me the $1.25 Sephora.”

Hey, sounds like a good deal, right?!?!

Check out the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person is really going through it.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual has a different method…

Save yourself some money!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁