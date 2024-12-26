Employee Follows Updated Lost And Found Policy To The Letter, Forcing Management To Rethink Their Rules

When new policies lack specifics, they’re bound to backfire.

Imagine being told to document every lost and found item, no matter what it is.

Would you clarify the rules?

Or would you follow instructions perfectly, even if it seemed absurd?

In today’s story, one employee takes a poorly worded policy at face value.

Here’s what happened.

Document ALL found item? Ok! So this was a few years ago (still at the job, so not putting company), but they had gotten a wild hair up their upper management type *****. Every lost and found item must be followed with a 2-page incident report (cover letter and narrative). I asked for clarification and got a snarky response back with: “Yes, every item.” Copy that! I saved the emails and waited. The following day, I found a computer (obviously needs documentation).

They should’ve been more clear about the types of items.

Then I find an unopened bag of family-size peanut M&M’s. Take pictures of it and its location, write out the first page of what site I’m on, the contract I’m working at, and a specific location, and print it all out and turn it in. I got a stern email saying that I wasn’t supposed to waste their time with a bag of food. Well, you DID say if I found anything. They decided to rewrite the email saying high ticket items like cells, tablets, etc.

And to be fair, they did ask for clarification.

Next time, they’ll learn to be more specific when setting new rules – they deserved this.

