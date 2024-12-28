Employee Said Going Back To Work At Her Office Is Going To Cost Her $13,000 A Year

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been more productive than I’ve ever been in my entire life since I started working remotely several years ago.

It’s the best!

But, for some reasons, certain companies are making their employees head back into the office…and a TikTokker named Ashley explained why this isn’t working for her.

Ashley said, “I’m getting a $13,000 pay cut. You heard that right—$13,000. Why? Well, my company is mandating a four-day return to office policy after many years being fully remote.”

She continued, “So many years, I have colleagues who have not been in the office in 10 years. I have not worked more than three days in the office since 2018. I’ve done the math. So, the extended child care that I will need, the care for my puppy that I will need, and gas alone will cost me over $13,000.”

Ashley said she wasn’t offered any extra money because of the big change and she added that her attitude about this has nothing to do with being lazy.

She told viewers, “So when you hear about these return-to-office mandates and wonder why people are so upset about it, it’s not because we’re lazy. It’s not because we refuse to go into the office; it’s because, in many cases, like mine, it’s a massive pay cut.”

