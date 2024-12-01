Entitled Dude Abandoned His Car On Another Man’s Property, But Then The Car Owner Had The Nerve To Ask The Property Owner For A Favor

Some people can be really rude, but the moment they need a favor, their attitude suddenly changes.

This man shares his story about a man who just abandoned his car on his private property. He asked the car owner nicely to move his car, but the car owner was very rude.

When the car owner asked for a favor, it was time to get revenge!

Read the full story below.

Abandon your car on my property and then give me lip, lose your child’s birth pictures. We had a warehouse tenant that had an entrance blocked for a week. He didn’t use this space a lot but it was in the way. The police told me they couldn’t have a car moved, because it was on private property. And the tow company wanted to charge me 250 dollars for the tow.

Luckily, the car was unlocked and I found identifying information. After contacting the car owner and his girlfriend, I finally received a message back. For reference, CO is car owner and Me is me.

CO: I don’t want that car, and don’t message my girlfriend again. Me: Next time, answer your messages and your girl won’t be contacted. I need this car moved as it’s on private property. CO: That’s not my problem. I haven’t made a payment for months and live 150 miles away now. There was some back and forth, and then this…

CO: Could you do me a favor? My girlfriend left our disposable camera in there with our baby’s birth pictures on there. Can you get it out? We will be in town in a few days and can get that.

Me: Do you know what that is? CO: What? Me: Not my problem. You can pay the tow truck company for your car and get the camera that way. It will be towed in the morning.

I grabbed a chain and pulled the car into a “public” area with my truck. I called the city to report a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road. It was gone within an hour.

