Ex-Wife Couldn’t Keep Up With The Payments On Her New Car, So He Bought It From The Bank And Gave It To His New Wife

Sometimes people get really bitter towards each other after a divorce and actually get joy in making the former spouse’s life miserable.

That’s the case in today’s story. It involves house payments, car payments, insurance and two levels of revenge.

Let’s dive into all the details…

“Steal” Xwife’s car after she defaults We all know who Me is. Exwife. Wife Wife and I got together in July of ’07. July 5th to be exact. (we actually celebrate that anniversary more than the wedding one. We’re not really normal) It was Exwife’s idea, sort of. Wife needed a place to stay so exwife suggested she move in with me. Exwife just didn’t expect things to get serious. And she wasn’t happy. She just got remarried at the time too so, what? Wife and I have been together 13 years, married six.

He leaned in to unemployment.

Like I said, got together in July, ’07. The company I worked for got bought out and took over in Oct. My/our last day was Dec. 1st of ’07. I decided I deserve to sit on my butt for a year before seriously looking for work. This is important, I guess.

Exwife wants wife out of the house.

So, come spring and exwife is on the same softball team as Wifes best friend. Exwife keeps going on how she can’t wait ’til I die so she can kick Wife out of HER house. Nice, huh. Lawyer friend says as long as her name is still on the house, she can. Divorced or not.

He didn’t tell a lie, but he misled her.

I need to get her to sign a ‘quit claim deed’ to get her name outta there. Then we can refinance to get her name off the loan too. So, I tell her that ‘when’ I can’t make payments any longer,(you know, being out of work for six months) that they’d come after her. Not a lie. And I/Wife wasn’t even close to losing said house.

Exwife loves her new car.

Exwife doesn’t like to work but her new hubby bought her an ’04 40th Anniversary Mustang that she works to make payments on. Her ‘Dream Car’. Sure! Now she works. Didn’t when WE were married! lol.

Now we get to the part about the car insurance…

Soon after getting the house re-financed we found out that exwife was still on my car insurance. She was enjoying MY multi-vehicle and house discount. Um, oh hell to the no! And since I’ve been with the same company for 30 years I asked a little favor. Take her off, put Wife on but after notifying the state and the lien holder that she no longer has car insurance, maybe they could wait a couple days before MAILING X notice. Banks love the chance to insure you, for at least double. Or more. For those of you not in the states banks/Credit Unions demand you keep full coverage insurance on the car in case it’s stolen, wrecked … you get the idea, right?

Her credit rating tanked!

Now, the big plus when her name was still being on the house, it gave her great credit rating. But for some reason, after the banks and everyone else she got loans from, found out she didn’t have access to the house, all her rates, and payments went up. And, yup, they can do that. Or demand the loan be paid in full.

That’s not all, folks!

Part two of the revenge. I know what you’re thinking, all that and that’s not it? Sad huh? Anywho, driving home from work one day (Oh, I did find a new job) I drove past the bank that had exwife’s car loan and there it be! All shiny and white, just sitting in their parking lot.

He made the bank an offer.

I knew what that meant so I went inside to have a little chat. By law they have to wait 30 days for you to get caught up on your payments or they put it up for auction. Big hassle for them. Also by law, they can’t tell you what the highest bid is BUT if you agree to pay off the remainder the loan, they be happy. At least it was worth more than what she owed. But, I would have gone over a little. So yeah. On day 31 the Wife and I were driving home the Wifes new car.

Exwife was devastated.

And what made it even better. She (the exwife) came in on day 32 with the money to catch it up. AND .. they told her who bought it. My #2 son said she cried all the way home. Oh, life is good sometimes. It ain’t much but, it put a smile on our faces.

Wow, divorce can be messy and full of revenge!

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this story…

I’m wondering the same thing…

This reader is concerned about the kids.

This reader explains why the ex wife’s rates went up.

This person found the revenge “inspiring.”

I wonder what the ex-wife did to deserve such intense revenge!

