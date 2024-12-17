Facebook User Said There’s A New Marketplace Scam That She Fell For. – ‘They make you feel like you are the bad person.’

Will the scamming ever end?!?!

If I had to bet some money on that prospect, I’d say…NO.

And here’s another scam to be aware of…

A TikTokker shared a video on the social media platform and warned viewers about a Facebook Marketplace scam that she found herself in the middle of.

She started her video by saying, “There’s a scam on Facebook that I want to tell you all about, so you don’t fall victim to it like I did.”

The woman said that she put her car up for sale on Facebook Marketplace and let potential buyers know that was a lien on the vehicle and that whoever ended up buying the vehicle would have to wait to get the title until her bank received the final payment.

A man called her and told her he could make the bank payment right away and cover the rest of the cost with a cashier’s check.

She thought everything seemed on the level, but when she wanted to meet him the following day to make sure everything was okay with the payments, things got weird.

She said, “He calls me back and he’s on three-way with his wife, and she’s freaking out now because this was supposed to be a surprise for her.”

The man told her that he’d already paid the bank and that he wanted her to meet him with the car. He added that his wife was upset and wanted her to send them their money back.

She said, “They make you feel like you are the bad person.”

And then things got even weirder…

The woman posted a follow-up video and she had A LOT more to say about this situation.

Keep your eyes and ears open, friends…

