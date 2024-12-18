Financial Struggles Lead Husband To Question His Wife’s Career Choices, And It Ends In A Heated Debate About Respect And Responsibility

It can be challenging when financial pressures collide with personal aspirations and health concerns.

But what would you do if your partner’s work schedule and income weren’t enough to make ends meet, especially in a high-cost area?

Would you push for a career change or find another way to make it work?

In the following story, one couple is dealing with this exact situation, and they don’t see eye to eye.

Here’s the whole story.

AITA for asking my spouse to switch career fields? My wife is a substitute teacher and has been for the last three years. She has also diagnosed herself with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (though she has never seen a doctor about it, it’s also important to note her family has a long history of hypochondria). She works anywhere from 3-4 days per week, spending her days off either in bed or gaming. This last month, she worked about 20 hours (5 half school days) over the course of her 4-week pay period, netting a little over $350. She is the primary “breadwinner” in our family, though I pay the bills. Today and tomorrow, I accepted overtime hours at work to make up some of the difference. She was hoping to spend Thanksgiving together and expressed disappointment about me not being there. I responded that I didn’t have much choice since we were so short on bills this month.

Here’s where they disagreed.

Tonight, we had a pretty big fight. She told me she was doing the best she could, and she didn’t appreciate me “throwing shade” at her. I pointed out that if she wasn’t able to keep up with a more consistent schedule, she should consider a less demanding job. She says she has a disability and that I am not respecting that. I do respect the fact that she believes she has a disability, even if she hasn’t been diagnosed with one. I also respect that she works hard at her job and takes pride in what she does. At the same time, we live in one of the 10 most expensive regions in the United States in terms of cost of living. Her work schedule is simply not viable. I have suggested moving to somewhere cheaper at least 2 dozen times, but she always resists because her career field pays so much better here. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but maybe his approach was wrong.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this situation.

A sleep study is a great suggestion.

This person is skeptical that the wife has CFS.

So true – she needs to seek a medical diagnosis.

Here’s someone who explains the difference between CFS and idiopathic hypersomnia.

Something needs to give.

The wife should definitely see a doctor about her medical condition, and whether she likes it or not, she may also have to find a new job.

