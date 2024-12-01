Former Verizon Customer Pays Three Cents Every Month After Being Billed For A One-Cent Balance, Forcing The Company To Pay EFT Costs

When a company hounds you over a tiny amount of money, it can be downright ridiculous.

So, what would you do if your previous cell carrier insisted you still owed them a single penny?

Would you settle it once and for all?

Or would you find a way to give them a taste of their own persistence?

In today’s story, a customer faces this exact situation and decides to teach the company a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

Verizon says I owe them one penny. This past July, I moved my cell service from Verizon to another carrier. The move went with very few hitches, and I was notified that I had a credit that they returned to me. In August, I received a bill for ONE CENT. I couldn’t fix it on their website because I was no longer a Verizon customer. So, I went to the local company store and paid it (I even offered them the choice of cash or debit card). I figured I was done with it. In September, I received another bill for ONE CENT.

They went ahead and paid the penny and scheduled recurring payments.

What did I do? I scheduled a payment for THREE CENTS. And I set it to recur every month until I get tired of it. I also stopped at the same company store and advised them so.

Now, they have a credit with Verizon, but the payments will still continue.

This month, I got an email that I have a credit of $0.02. But they’re getting another payment on October 30th. And again, until I’m satisfied, this is resolved. It will probably cost them a bunch in EFT costs 🙂 To paraphrase Ernestine (SNL 9/18/76): I’m the former customer. I don’t care. I don’t have to.

This is definitely going to cost Verizon more than it’s worth.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit relate to this story.

This person is at odds with an investment portfolio over one cent.

Now, this is malicious compliance!

Lucky him – they can suspend your driver’s license over unpaid tolls.

It took this person three decades to settle up with AT&T.

Glad they’re getting the last laugh.

If that’s how Verizon is going to treat people, then they deserve to cover all the transaction fees.

