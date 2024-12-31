Former Walmart Worker Explains How They Know You’re Stealing. – ‘I take the handheld and shut her self-checkout down.’

Thieves are pretty bold. Despite all the surveillance in stores now, they still try to steal things.

This ex-Walmart employee and TikToker shares a story of a shoplifter who thought she was being clever.

“There’s an influencer on here who just arrested for stealing from Walmart Self-Checkout,” she says in her viral video.

“I used to work at Walmart for 11 years. So let’s talk about stealing from Walmart. We learned about the AI technology that was coming out for self-checkouts.”

The AI makes them even more savvy at thwarting shoplifting.

She tells a story about a shopper who was trying to steal a TV.

“The fact that her self checkout did not prompt a serial number was a red flag for us. So I take the handheld and shut her self-checkout down and told her it has glitched.”

Then she invited her to to the human checkout.

Then the shoplifter tried to take the sticker off, but it’s in little triangles so she can’t.

“Don’t go after the first couple of times they let you steal. They want to get you arrested.”

Fortunately for Walmart, most criminals aren’t very bright. However, their system is pretty foolproof even for a smart criminal.

Watch the full clip.

