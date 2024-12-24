Free People Customer Shared What She Found In The “Surprise Ball” She Bought From The Store

Are surprises always fun?

Well, they’re supposed to be, but…you know how things tend to disappoint from time to time…

A woman named Quinn posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how the “Surprise Ball” she bought from a Free People store turned out.

Quinn said, “Hey guys, I went to Free People and I found this little unraveling ball. It was $8. It’s supposed to have, I think, five things in it.”

She told viewers, “Okay, first thing we got was this temporary tattoo of a mushroom.”

For the next item, Quinn said, “This is kind of cute. It says it’s an embossed image with a rare antique machine. As these presses wear out, the images become extinct.

The third item appeared to be a small crystal and she told viewers, “I’m guessing it’s just a quartz. I don’t know what shape this is. If you know what shape this is, comment down below.”

Quinn then opened a small violin pendant and a heart-shaped bead.

She told viewers, “So in conclusion, this is what we got,” she says, holding up the five items. “It was five things. Definitely a little questionable if it was worth $8, but go off, Free People.”

Check out the video.

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

It’s a…surprise!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!