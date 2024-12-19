A Friend Insists On Bringing Her Dog To Thanksgiving, But When The Host Tells Her To Leave Her Pooch At Home She Threatens To Not Come Or Bring The Turkey She Was Preparing

Hosting Thanksgiving in a tiny apartment already sounds like a challenge, right?

Now imagine adding a side of pet drama.

The hosting couple set a clear no-pet rule, but her husband’s friend—turkey volunteer extraordinaire—wasn’t having it.

Read on for the rest.

AITA for not allowing my husband’s friend to bring her dog to Thanksgiving dinner? My husband asked if we could host Thanksgiving this year. We usually don’t host because our apartment is small, and we don’t have guest parking, but he was really excited. We used to host events at our old place, and it was fun. Most of our guests are friends, and everyone agreed to bring a dish. One of his friends, let’s call her Chelsey, volunteered to make the turkey. On Thanksgiving day, one of his other friends asked if she could bring her cat. I said no pets because, as mentioned, we live in a small apartment, and it’s a dinner gathering. I didn’t think it would be comfortable for anyone, including the pets.

Can we say “fur in the stuffing”?

My husband suggested we also let Chelsey know about our no-pet rule, and I agreed. I was a bit hesitant, though, because Chelsey is one of those people who likes to bring her dog everywhere. If she can’t bring the dog, she arranges for a dog sitter. In the past, she has caused some tension when her dog wasn’t allowed at other events. I told my husband to text her to check if she was planning on bringing her dog, as I didn’t think it would be a good idea. I also offered to talk to her myself because my husband isn’t as comfortable with confrontations. He texted her, and she called afterward. He put her on speaker, and I could tell she was upset from the tone of her voice. Chelsey told me she always brings her dog everywhere, and I pointed out that wasn’t entirely true, since we’ve been to several events where she didn’t bring the dog (which is true).

The dog wasn’t on the guest list, but the drama sure is.

She then asked why we hadn’t mentioned this before the invitation, and I explained that I didn’t think it was necessary to mention it. I assumed it was understood that bringing pets to a dinner without asking isn’t typical, especially when we don’t even have pets ourselves. At this point, she got upset and said, “Well, I guess you’ll have Thanksgiving without a turkey then.” I was surprised because it felt like she was trying to pressure me into letting her bring the dog, implying that she wouldn’t come without it. I don’t like being pressured, especially in my own home, so I calmly responded that I was sorry she felt that way. She then interrupted and said, “No, I feel sorry for you, since you won’t have a turkey,” and hung up. So, AITA for saying no to her bringing her dog? I feel like I was just setting a reasonable boundary, but now I’m second-guessing myself.

Let’s see how Reddit carves this one up.

This person says there’s just one reason you’d bring a dog to something like this.

This person agrees, Chelsey is the big AH here.

This person says this is worth not even being her friend anymore.

No dog, no turkey—and no shortage of holiday chaos.

This is a wild ride.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.