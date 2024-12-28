Friends Made Mac and Cheese Based On A Viral Recipe… And It Didn’t Go So Well. – ‘It cost us $147.’

How complicated and expensive can it really be to make mac and cheese?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Ella, it’s not as easy or as cheap as you might think.

She shared a story on the social media platform and told viewers about how she and a friend made mac and cheese based off of a recipe from a woman named Tini that went viral…and that’s when things got tricky.

In the video, Ella’s friend said, “Hey Tini, we’re here because we tried your viral mac and cheese recipe. It was so disgusting. It cost us $147 to make the worst mac and cheese we’ve tried in our entire life. I’d rather eat Kraft Mac and Cheese than this, and that’s saying a lot because I don’t like Kraft.”

The ladies said they followed Tini’s recipe and added, “We had to go through two different cheese graters. This took us three hours, and it is not even remotely good.”

Check out the video.

Ella and her friend posted a follow-up video that y’all need to take a look at…

