December 28, 2024 at 4:48 am

Friends Made Mac and Cheese Based On A Viral Recipe… And It Didn’t Go So Well. – ‘It cost us $147.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ella_raso

How complicated and expensive can it really be to make mac and cheese?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Ella, it’s not as easy or as cheap as you might think.

She shared a story on the social media platform and told viewers about how she and a friend made mac and cheese based off of a recipe from a woman named Tini that went viral…and that’s when things got tricky.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Ella’s friend said, “Hey Tini, we’re here because we tried your viral mac and cheese recipe. It was so disgusting. It cost us $147 to make the worst mac and cheese we’ve tried in our entire life. I’d rather eat Kraft Mac and Cheese than this, and that’s saying a lot because I don’t like Kraft.”

Source: TikTok

The ladies said they followed Tini’s recipe and added, “We had to go through two different cheese graters. This took us three hours, and it is not even remotely good.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@ella_raso

@Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥 Explain yourself 😑 #macandcheese #macncheese #tinismacandcheese #fyp #viralmacandcheese #cooking #foryoupage #cookwithme #asmr

♬ original sound – Ella Raso

Ella and her friend posted a follow-up video that y’all need to take a look at…

@ella_raso

Replying to @Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥 😵‍💫Its mac and cheese #macandcheese #macncheese #tinismacandcheese #viralmacandcheese #cookwithme #amsr #ellarasoapology #😞

♬ Awkward Moments – AstroMusic

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

You’ll never look at macaroni and cheese the same way again…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter