Geico Customer Shared The One Thing You Need To Do If You Want To Save Money Beore Getting Into An Accident. – ‘It literally added one to two thousand dollars to my insurance payout.’

If you’ve been in a car accident, might get in a car accident, or are planning on getting in a car accident, you need to pay attention to this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a woman named Alexa and she talked to viewers about how they can save themselves a lot of stress and headaches when it comes to car insurance.

Alexa wrote on the text overlay, “PSA: SAVE YOUR CAR MAINTENANCE RECORDS. It will pay off big time.”

She said that her car got totaled in an accident last year and that she gave Geico years worth of maintenance records.

Alexa said, “It literally added one to two thousand dollars to my insurance payout.”

She said that cars that have been in accidents can be valued higher if they were in good condition and were routinely serviced.

Alexa added, “It will come in so handy if you ever total your car. So, life hack.”

Check out the video.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual offered some advice.

This is good advice!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.