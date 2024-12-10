Girl He Liked Told Him She Just Wanted To Be Friends, But When He Moved On And Started Dating Someone Else She Said She Was Ready To Be His Girlfriend

Dating can be difficult because even if you meet someone who you really like, you may not be sure if they feel the same way about you.

Rejection isn’t easy, and in today’s story, one girl rejects a guy who really likes her and is bold enough to tell her how he feels. Then when he moved on, it’s her turn to feel what it’s like to get rejected!

See how the story plays out…

She friend zoned me and got mad at me for blocking her after. About 3 years ago. I ((25 male)) had feelings for a girl we’ll call Megan. She(22 female) was nerdy, Into anime, and played a lot of video games. It was those traits that made me interested in her. Since I was also an anime lover/gamer. Over time, that interest turned into genuine attraction. At first, I was hesitant about asking her out because I wasn’t sure if she felt the same. But after some encouragement from my friends, I made my move.

They went out on a date.

We met up at a local diner for lunch. The diner was one of those mom & pop places and the food was really good. As we’re eating I finally decided to tell her how I felt. Again I was hesitant about doing so but went through with it anyway. She seemed receptive at first. She asked me what it was about her that made me interested in her.

He listed the things he liked about her.

So I listed a few things. Her interest in anime. Her taste in video games. Her dark sense of humor. Things like that. I didn’t wanna ask her to be my girlfriend right then and there so instead I asked if she would be up for getting to know each other more and maybe going on an actual date or two to see where things go from there.

He didn’t hear from her again for awhile.

She then goes on to apologize, and say that she does like me, but only as a friend. She said that she didn’t want to ruin our friendship and that she didn’t want there to be any bad feelings if we did get together but broke up. Hearing that hurt a bit. Part of me wanted to at least try to convince her to change her mind but the only words that came out of my mouth were, “ok. I’m fine with that.” We chatted for a little while longer before we left the diner and went out separate ways. I tried to reach out a few times after that day, to see how she was doing. But I was either left on read, or met with one word replies. So after a while. I stopped reaching out.

He’s moved on to Sophie.

Fast forward about two months. I finally met someone new. We’ll call her Sophie. Sophie ((24)) was into art and photography. In her own words, she “told stories” with her art. Whatever peaked her interest, wound up as a painting or a sculpture, or a framed photograph. She was really good at it and after a while, those same feelings from months before started to come back. What I didn’t expect was for her to feel the same way. I asked her to go on a date with me and she said yes.

They’re officially boyfriend girlfriend.

Date nights became a regular thing until eventually we made things official. After our 7th date, I asked her if she would like to be my girlfriend And she said yes. The next day when I told my friends about it, they were stoked. Since they were the ones that pushed me to move on and not let my rejection from months ago bother me.

He got a message from Megan.

A week later, I’m sitting in my room, reading a book. when I get a messenger notification. I look and see that it’s from Megan. I thought that this was kinda weird, considering the fact that she hadn’t spoken to me In months. Out of curiosity I opened the message. Her message was basically a short paragraph, talking about how after having some time to think, she decided that she actually did want to be my girlfriend. Her message said that she always had feelings for me and that she was ready to give us a chance.

He blocked Megan.

Now things started to look even more weird. I mean really. After all this time, all the one worded replies and unread messages…NOW she has feelings? I took a screenshot of her message and sent it to Sophie. After that, I blocked Megan and I thought that was the end of it.

Megan shows up at his door!

About two days later, Megan shows up to my house and she’s extremely upset. As I open the door she starts ripping me a new one, telling me how horrible I am for blocking her after she confessed her feelings for me. I told her that she has no right to be upset about anything. Considering the fact that she was the one who rejected me and said that we would never be a thing. She then tries to guilt trip me. Asking me if her feelings for me meant anything.

He wasn’t having it!

I then said “Where were those feelings when I was single?” I told her that she doesn’t get to switch up now that she sees me with someone else and then get upset at me for not going along with it. I told her to have a nice day. And then shut the door. Our friend group is divided on this and I’m starting to question if I did the right thing or not. I was just a bit upset. It felt like she expected me to just ditch my girlfriend for her just because she changed her mind. What do you guys think?

It does sound like Megan was just jealous now that he has moved on.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks OP is better off without Megan.

It’s a grass is always greener scenario.

Here’s another metaphor for Megan’s behavior…

She’s acting childish.

His real friends wouldn’t side with Megan.

She sounds like drama! He’s better off without her.

