Grandparents Sold Their Grandkids’ Drum Set Without Permission, So A Heated Argument Erupts Over Who’s Responsible

Lending out belongings requires a good amount of trust, but what happens when that trust is broken?

These siblings entrusted their grandparents with their school’s drum kit, but when they discovered it missing, an epic fallout ensues.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for being mad at my grandparents for selling property that wasn’t theirs? I (20NB) and my brother (M, minor) have been using a drum set that my local school district lent to me a handful of years ago while I was the drummer who played the set in my high school band. My brother has now taken that position, and so the school said they would like it back once he graduates. It has been in my grandparents’ basement since we got it because they said it was alright for it to be there, as my house is just too small.

But soon, the siblings discovered the drum set wasn’t where they left it.

Today, my brother and I went to their basement for him to practice and get some tips, only to find that the entire $500 drum set had disappeared from where it was. He came back up and asked where they had moved it to, to be told they sold it because it was ‘in the way’. It had been in a back corner in their decently large basement, in an almost empty room.

This is not what the grandchildren wanted to hear.

I jumped in and said that isn’t theirs to sell, it’s the school’s, and proceeded to get yelled at because it was their house and they could do what they want with it.

To add insult to injury, they sold it for way less than what it was worth.

Not only that, they sold this set for $20. Now, I can’t say it was still worth the $500 the school paid for it, but I am from a small town and the drum set that they have currently is falling apart. Recently my brother was told that we may need to bring it back early if that one breaks.

The grandparents soon turn the guilt back on their grandchildren.

My grandparents proceeded to guilt trip me saying I haven’t used it in years (I’ve been at college for the past 3 years), that there was no use for it (even though my brother is also a percussionist), and that they needed the space (they have a large basement and it was only taking up the corner of a room). I proceeded to yell back at them and it turned into a huge argument.

Neither side is willing to budge on their point of view.

According to them, it’s all my fault because I made my grandmother cry and I turned this into a much bigger deal than it was. I know this seems small, but my family doesn’t have the money to replace it and it will end up falling back on my brother. So, AITAH?

A little extra pocket change surely wasn’t worth all this.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter holds out hope that getting the drum set back is still possible.

This user thinks it’s the grandparents’ responsibility to explain their offense to the school.

It wouldn’t be fair for the grandchildren to take the blame for this.

This redditor thinks the grandparents should know better at their age.

Redditors seem to think this situation goes well beyond a simple misunderstanding.

Selling the drum set might have cleared some space, but it created a much bigger mess.

