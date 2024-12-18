Groom Refuses To Invite Stepbrother With A History Of Drama To His Wedding, But His Family Is Divided Over This Decision And Emotions Are Running High

Weddings can bring out the best and the worst in family relationships.

So, what would you do if you had a step-sibling who’s caused years of drama and tension? Would you invite them to your wedding to keep the peace? Or would you stick to your boundaries even though your parents were upset?

In the following story, one groom’s decision about his guest list has everyone talking.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not inviting my step brother to my wedding? I, M31, do not want to invite Steven -my stepbrother M27 to my wedding. Our parents married when we were both super young, so my stepbrother and I grew up together. We haven’t gotten along in over a decade to the point that we don’t even communicate. My stepbrother has always caused tension and drama wherever he goes. I decided I didn’t want him at my wedding, and my soon-to-be wife supported this decision as my stepbrother had not been friendly to her either.

The parents and others are upset that he’s not invited.

When my soon-to-be wife and I sat down and told my parents that we weren’t inviting Steven, they blew up, and my mom became very sad. To add, my parents are not paying for the wedding—my soon-to-be-wife’s parents are contributing generously. Also, the wedding size is approximately 130-150 people. We plan to advise anyone who wants to complain on Steven’s behalf that they, too, will no longer be invited. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it is their guest list.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s someone who dealt with something very similar.

This person didn’t invite two of their full brothers.

As this person points out, the parents should have no say in the guest list.

Great thoughts.

It’s their wedding, their choice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.