He Used To Go Mountain Biking With His Dad A Lot, But After His Dad Was In A Very Serious Accident His Mom Gave Away The Bikes

AITA for not accepting Mom throwing out my bikes after accident? So a few weeks ago my dad had a pretty bad crash. He’s 52, so his bones are different than mine and he unfortunately did not break his fall well. He got 9 broken ribs, collapsed/broken lung, broken collarbone, and head trauma.

He crashed once, but his injuries weren’t nearly as bad.

For context we ride a lot, usually through mountains, although we didn’t crash going downhill, my dad was still going fast (30mph) when he crashed. I had fell separately around 1 1/2 years ago, I only suffered a concussion (although it was worse than Dads) and was discharged within 12h. My dad was admitted to a hospital for a little over a week and now he’s in a rehabilitation center which will help him walk and get back to normalcy.

His aunt gave away his bikes!

When he was in the hospital, family members from all around the country flew in to see him. His sister seeing him in a unconscious state (post concussion you sleep A LOT) was enough for her to GIVE AWAY (with mom and grandmas permission) all 3 of MINE AND MY DADS BIKES. For context my dad was riding a SL7 Tarmac and I was riding a Caledonia-5. Including my old bike I’d say we lost at least $10k that we could have made selling them. It isn’t the money though, both of my parents are well off, that’s why they could afford it in the first place.

He doesn’t think they should’ve given the bikes away.

My dad is currently in no position to do anything about this decision, so it just leaves me here to pick up the pieces. So I’m wondering what yall think of the situation. I personally think my Mom/aunt/grandma have no authority over a hobby they deem “dangerous”, especially given I’m an adult. At the same time almost losing your husband/brother can’t be easy at this age.

He lives with his parents and can’t afford to move out.

Before anyone asks no I’m not going to go after her, the bikes are already gone, and making a bigger deal of it to her which at this point she can’t do anything either would just be silly. I live with my parents so they can still pretty much control me even though I’m 18. In community college and I live in a high income area so I can’t just survive off min wage once I do start working too.

I can understand feeling like the bikes are dangerous and wanting to get rid of them.

It seems like they should’ve talked it out with him and his dad before actually giving them away.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks the trio of women overreacted.

It seems that he actually HAS accepted that the bikes were given away.

This person would’ve pressed charges.

Here’s a similar story…

This reader doesn’t think they had the right to give away the bikes.

The women in the family overstepped, but they could always buy new bikes.

I’m sure it was a scary thing.

