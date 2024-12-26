He Was Excited About Moving Into His Own Home With His Wife, But His Mom And Sister Had Some Harsh Words For Him

Moving into your first home that you actually own instead of rent is a big deal.

It’s also pretty exciting!

In today’s story, instead of being happy for her son moving into his own home, his mom is pretty insulting.

Years later, he’s able to turn the tables and say her words back to her! It’s very satisfying!

Apparently I don’t like nice things. My sister and mother are very close and I am somewhat comparatively less close. When my wife and I were looking for a place to live a number of years ago we were considering options within our very modest budget. My sister and her husband had bought a home in 2011 and they were doing great. My mother had purchased her new home in 2014 and it was also nice.

By the time we were shopping things had gone up in cost quite a bit. When my wife and I showed my mother and my sister what we were excited about they both scoffed and agreed together that “we simply didn’t like nice things like they did.” It hurt.

The reason why I was excited to move to a home less nice than theirs was because I was doing it with my spouse who I love. I also lived outside the United States in the poor parts of Mexico for a couple of years and I’ll tell you… Americans have it nice. None of our options included dirt floors. Also, Mexicans that do live that way aren’t necessarily less happy but I digress.

The years went by and my wife and I were able to afford a much nicer home than anyone else in the family. My mother and sister were over for a visit, my mom was gushing over the house and my sister had nothing much to say. I smiled and said wistfully “Well mom, this place isn’t much but some people don’t like nice things.” I can’t remember if I winked or not but for the sake of the story let’s say I did.

