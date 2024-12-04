He Was In The Store When He Noticed Someone Trying To Break Into His Car, But Got An Earful When He Yelled At Him

It feels like criminals are becoming more and more brazen, although maybe we’re just hearing about it more.

Fortunately, the man in this story arrived in time to thwart a burglary.

Check out what happened.

Entitled Thief Gets Angry Because He Can’t Steal Yesterday I was at the carwash. It’s one of those that you drive through and then park to clean and vacuum, with a couple of vacuum hoses on each side of every parking spot. Yesterday they were fairly slow when I arrived, there were only 4 cars in the lot, including my van, out of 22 spots in the lot. Like the other cars in the lot, I chose a spot away from everyone else so I could have both sides empty.

Here’s where the drama starts.

I had my bag sitting in the passenger seat of my van when I opened both of the front doors and both of the sliding doors. This particular car wash supplies loaner towels for drying/cleaning, with buckets for used/dirty towels. I had just returned with a couple of towels when a guy pulls up immediately next to my van. Then I realized that my bag was easily visible from the property entrance and from the wash tunnel exit. So I went to the passenger side of my van to dry, clean, and vacuum that side. I closed the sliding door and locked it and my passenger front door. About 30 seconds after I went back to the driver’s side to work on that side, I heard someone pulling on my door handles. I immediately looked up, and, unsurprisingly, it was the jerk that parked next to me.

Here’s how the would-be robber reacted.

So I yelled over to him: “Yeah, I already locked the doors!” He gets so angry that I can see him turning red, and he yells back at me. Then he punched my van (which hurt his hand more than my door), jumps back into his car and tears out of the parking lot as fast as his little beater can go. I laughed and flipped him off as he drove away. When I went to look at the other side, I have no idea where he hit my van, there was no mark or dent of any kind. So I finished cleaning and went to the store. I’m glad I locked my doors LOL.

This is what folks are saying.

You’ve been playing GTA too much, bud…

Same here. I also bring my bag with me always.

Wow. Does he have a death wish?

Ahhh that explains a lot.

I’m not sure how I would react.

That loser needs to get a life.

What an incredible response.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.