Her Boyfriend Didn’t Like The Idea Of Living Together, But When She Found Her Own Apartment He Suddenly Invited Her To Move In With Him

For some people, the next step in a serious dating relationship is moving in together.

This woman shares that she has been asking her boyfriend about living together, but he didn’t seem interested. Then she started apartment hunting, and he changed his tune when it was too late.

Read the full story below.

AITA for getting an apartment without my boyfriend? My boyfriend has had his own apartment for about 2 years. I’ve lived with my parents. I’ve brought up the idea of us living together slowly, but he never would acknowledge the idea.

She suggested getting a bigger apartment for them.

The past 6 months, I’ve brought it up now and again and suggested we could even split rent and have a bigger apartment. I stay at his place, sometimes, 5 days a week, so I thought he’d be open to the idea. He never would say any, and would simple change the conversation.

She decided to look for her own apartment.

Fast forward, I found an apartment for myself. I asked prior if he would be upset if I found my own, and he would shrug it off. When I found this apartment, I sent him the link and told him I was touring it.

Then, he finally said that, yes, they should live together.

When I told him I’m getting the apartment, he said, “Well, I want you to live with me. I should’ve asked sooner. Sorry, I’m asking now, but we can make room, and I want you to live with me”. Mind you I had to let the landlord know that day, and he jumps and says that.

She ended up getting the apartment for herself.

My feelings felt hurt and frustrated as I tried communicating with him about living together so many times. I did end up taking the apartment and we live separate. AITA?

