Her Brother’s Girlfriend Is Sometimes Loud At Night, Making It Hard For Everyone Else To Sleep, So She Finally Confronted The Problem Head On

Sleep is really important, and not getting enough sleep can really throw off your whole day.

In today’s story, one sister has trouble sleeping because of her brother’s girlfriend who keeps being so loud that it wakes her up.

She couldn’t take it anymore!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for *finally* talking to my brother’s girlfriend? Should I apologize? I (24F) live at home with my parents as does my brother Harry (21). We both attend university in our city. Harry has been dating his girlfriend Isabel (19) for about 2 years. She is usually pretty nice, and has a generally somewhat anxious demeanour. I haven’t been able to fully get along with her, just because of one issue.

She’s a really deep sleeper once she finally falls asleep.

Now for some context. I work early morning shifts (6am-2pm) so that I can attend university in the afternoon. For this reason I have a pretty strict bedtime. I have a lot of trouble falling asleep, but once I’m asleep it takes A LOT to wake me up. I am a person who sleep talks coherently with my eyes fully open to other people, but still entirely unconscious. I am a heavy sleeper. This is important context.

But is he really just tickling her?

Isabel often sleeps over on weeknights, and mine and Harry’s rooms share a wall. For the past 2 years, she has consistently screamed Harry’s name over and over late at night (11pm onwards). She will do it randomly, Harry says he is tickling her.

The girlfriend won’t keep quiet.

I have spoken to Harry and my parents about it on multiple occasions because it often keeps me up and sometimes even wakes me. Harry says he’ll talk to her and it never stops. I’ve said that at some point I will have to address it directly with her.

It happened again.

Well, this morning I worked at 6am, as per usual. I woke up at 3am, however, to Isabel screaming. I wanted to bust in there and chew them both out then and there. But I didn’t, because I knew nothing good could come of that. So I waited until after I got home from work, so that i had calmed down and could address it nicely.

She finally confronted Isabel and Harry.

I knocked on Harry’s door and said “Hey guys i have a small bone to pick with you” In, pretty much, my customer service tone, i continued “Last night you guys woke me up at 3am. The screaming at night has to stop, everyone else is sleeping or trying to sleep and there is no reason for it”

Harry is furious.

Harry gave me a face, and Isabel said nothing, so i just turned and walked away. As soon as Isabel left, all hell broke loose. Harry accused me of screaming at Isabel, and being incredibly rude to her. He says she may never come back here (dramatic).

Her parents are on her side.

My parents agree that at some point I had to talk to her about it, but think I should just apologize to Isabel to clear this whole situation up. Harry is livid and insists I had no right to speak to her about it at all. So reddit, AITA? Should I apologize?

Harry should apologize, and maybe he should start sleeping over at Isabel’s house instead!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

She definitely shouldn’t apologize!

This is Harry’s fault.

Isabel is probably embarrassed.

This would probably make them stop!

Her brother is the one who needs to apologize.

This is honestly so awkward.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.